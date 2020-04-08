A woman was arrested and charged last evening following a public order incident in Sligo.

Gardai say they received reports of a group of people gathered and drinking at Newfoot Bridge in Riverside, Sligo Town at about 3.15 yesterday afternoon.

A woman in her 30's refused to give her details to Gardai and then allegedly coughed on a member of the Gardai, implying that she had coronavirus.

The woman was arrested for public order offences and was later charged.

She was subsequently brought before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court last night.

Following this incident, Gardai are again reminding the public of the need to comply with the HSE guidelines on physical distancing.