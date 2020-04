Gardai are investigating an overnight burglary at a business premises in Glenamaddy.

The incident occurred between 2 and 3am his morning, and Gardai in Tuam are appealing for information on the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagon Golf which was seen in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station at 093 - 70840 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.