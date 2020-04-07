The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council is asking people not to visit county Mayo over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Westport based councillor Brendan Mulroy is urging everyone to adhere to the national Covid 19 restrictions and not to visit family or friends this Easter, not to travel to holiday homes, or to the county's beaches and mountains - unless they live within 2km of these facilities.

Speaking with Teresa O'Malley, the Cathaoirleach said it's a difficult ask, but necessary if we are to “flatten the curve” on the spread of the virus.