The organisers of Galway 2020 have temporarily laid off staff because of the coronavirus crisis.

Galway has been designated the European Capital of Culture for this year, but has significantly scaled back events.

Because of the reduced programme, almost all staff have been let go for three weeks.

The temporary lay-offs are effective from today, while organisers have also ended their contract with UK arts management company, Artichoke.

The Board of Galway 2020 says it will continue to consult with stakeholders in the coming weeks to make longer-term decisions in light of funding and timing constraints, but hope to hold a shorter programme of events later in the year.