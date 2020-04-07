Cancer Care West have made available their 33-bedroom lodge at University Hospital Galway to the Saolta hospital group, as the battle against Covid-10 continues.

The Inis Aoibhinn residence is located in the hospital grounds, and is usually used by patients who are undergoing radiotherapy treatment at UHG.

In response to an urgent request from Saolta, Cancer Care West has now made the unit available to the hospital, and alternative accommodation is being offered to patients in the Harbour Hotel in Galway City.

The charity started relocating patients to the 3rd floor of the hotel yesterday, and will arrange the necessary transport for patients to and from the hospital as required.

The Saolta Group says the addition of a facility with 33 private bedrooms on the grounds of the hospital provides them with additional capacity as they continue to build their capability to respond to the pandemic.

The exact use of the Inis Aoibhinn residence will be determined over the coming days, as the hospital continues to deal with the spread of the virus.