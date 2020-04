Teagasc has set up a new telephone helpline to assist farmers during the Covid-19 crisis.

The dedicated helpline will provide advice to farmers on a range of issues they face, as they continue to work to maintain the food supply chain.

The helpline number of 076 - 111 3533 and is open office hours, Monday to Friday.

Teagasc says the helpline is open to all farmers for a range of issues they face on a day to day basis.