Galway based medical device firm Medtronic is aiming to increase its production of ventilators, with a target of 1,000 weekly by the end of June.

The company is reacting to a growing worldwide demand for the life-saving device during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to today’s Irish Times, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak said the company is continuing to increase ventilator manufacturing at its Galway city facility.

It involves moving from 400 ventilators a week at the end of this month, to 700 weekly at the end of next month, and more than a thousand at the end of June.