The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which is worth €350 per week, should be extended to people over the age of 66 who are still working.

That's the view of Mayo Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary, who says he's been contacted by a number of people over 66 who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus but are excluded from receiving this payment.

Deputy Calleary is calling on the Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection Regina Doherty to review the scheme and ensure that older workers are treated the same as younger workers during this crisis.