The wearing of face masks by the general public is not deemed effective in the control of Covid-19, nor is the wearing of disposable gloves when shopping. That’s according to Public Health Specialist Registrar with the HSE West, Dr Ciara Kelly.

She told Midwest News today that while all these things are continuously under review both internationally and nationally – the most up to date opinion by the World Health Organisation and the HSE is that neither are as effective, as the frequent washing of hands, social distancing and good coughing and sneezing etiquette.

Wearing a scarf around your mouth is also not considered effective, Dr Kelly explained. She says the wearing of a mask is only effective if someone has Covid-19 and it may prevent the spread of the virus, and of course, the wearing of masks and disposable gloves is necessary in controlled clinical situations.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Dr Kelly for her view on the controversial effectiveness of wearing masks during the present health crisis