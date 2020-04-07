A Castlebar musician has been in isolation on The Ruby Princess cruise ship for 2 and a half weeks on the east coast of Australia.

24 year old Mayo woman Kate Heneghan has been in correspondence with the Irish Embassy over the past weeks and is awaiting the green light to come home.

The talented music teacher has been on the ship since the 4th of December as an entertainer for some 2,700 passengers.

Her contract was supposed to end with the cruise line three days ago but she has remained in isolation awaiting news from the New South Wales Government.

Ms Heneghan told Midwest Radio News that she has received great support from Irish and Mayo officials.