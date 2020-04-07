The Cabinet will meet later today as the focus turns towards the likely extension of the current coronavirus lockdown.

The current restrictions are due to expire this Sunday, but several ministers have indicated in recent days that the measures are likely to be extended.

However, it could be later in the week before any formal announcement on the decision will be announced.

6 more people died from Covid19 in the Republic yesterday while 370 new cases have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll here to 174.

One of the latest deaths was in the West of the country, 4 in the northwest and 11 in the east.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,364.

In Mayo the number of confirmed cases now stands at 107, in Galway 112, in Sligo 28 and in Roscommon 18.