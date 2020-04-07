COVID-19, Community Assessment Hubs are being set up by the HSE so that patients who are confirmed as COVID positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment can attend a community based hub as near as possible to where they live.

Patients can only access these hubs for assessment by GP referral .

The aim of the hubs is to divert mildly symptomatic patients who require medical assessment away from the acute hospital system by providing a facility in the community where patients can be seen, and clinically assessed by a team of Nurses, Doctors and Physiotherapists.

The Community Assessment Hubs in this region are located in:

Galway - Unit 3 (Podiatry Unit, Merlin Park University Hospital, Galway

Mayo - County Clinic Castlebar

Roscommon - Venue To Be Confirmed

The Community Assessment Hubs will provide a service Monday to Sunday, from 08.00 to 20.00.

Attendance at the unit will be by appointment only. There is no walk in capacity.

The patient’s own GP must refer the patient to the Community Assessment Hub.

Each of the facilities has parking on site for staff and patients. Wheelchair accessibility is available on sites. Ambulance access can be facilitated on each site.

All three facilities are due to open this week.







