Graduation ceremonies for almost 200 medical students in Galway have been brought forward, so the class of 2020 can enter the healthcare workforce.

NUI Galway said exams and graduation events for 190 medicine students were fast-tracked in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the restrictions imposed on public gatherings, the students took part in an online graduation ceremony this morning.

It is the first time in the 175-year history of the university that physical conferring ceremonies have not taken place.

Today's event was streamed to students and their families on the university's Facebook page.

Mayo native Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation, a graduate of NUI Galway himself, addressed the students during the online conferring ceremony, and urged the medical class to join in the battle against Covid-19.