Tributes are being paid to folk singer and broadcaster Mary McPartlan, who has died following an illness.

Mary McPartlan was a native of Drumkeeran in Co Leitrim and started singing in the 1970's as part of folk duo Calypso.

She was also a lecturer in Creative Arts and was Traditional Artist in Residence at NUI Galway.

She was a founding member and producer of Galway theatre company Skehana and was involved with the Galway Youth Theatre as well as being involved with TG4.

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the late Mary McPartlan, describing her as a dear friend and "one of Ireland's great folk singers".

President Higgins said "she leaves a legacy of achievement in the arts that will endure".

The President and his wife Sabina offered condolences to Ms McPartlan's husband and daughters, and to her extended family and friends.