Marjorie's Treacle Cake - The Mid Morning Show
Ingredients
1 Pound plain flour
Half teaspoon salt
4 ounces of raisins
2 teaspoons of beckstarter
2 tablespoons of treacle
1 teaspoon of mixed spice
1 ounce of butter
1 ounce of sugar
Half teaspoon of bread soda
2 heaped teaspoons of golden syrup (optional)
1 teaspoon of ginger
1 egg
Half pint of buttermilk
Method
Sieve all dry ingredients together and then rub in the butter
Make a well of the dry ingredients
Gently heat the treacle and syrup together
Add in a little buttermilk
Gently begin to stir the mixture while continuing to add the remainder of the buttermilk
Spend a few minutes kneading the dough together
Bake in a cake tin for 30 minutes on one side
Then take it out, turnover and bake for a further 15-20 minutes
Gas mark 6
400degree Fahrenheit
200 degree Centigrade
As per The Mid Morning Show with Paul & Gerry