Marjorie's Treacle Cake - The Mid Morning Show

Ingredients

1 Pound plain flour

Half teaspoon salt

4 ounces of raisins

2 teaspoons of beckstarter

2 tablespoons of treacle

1 teaspoon of mixed spice

1 ounce of butter

1 ounce of sugar

Half teaspoon of bread soda

2 heaped teaspoons of golden syrup (optional)

1 teaspoon of ginger

1 egg

Half pint of buttermilk

Method

Sieve all dry ingredients together and then rub in the butter

Make a well of the dry ingredients

Gently heat the treacle and syrup together

Add in a little buttermilk

Gently begin to stir the mixture while continuing to add the remainder of the buttermilk

Spend a few minutes kneading the dough together

Bake in a cake tin for 30 minutes on one side

Then take it out, turnover and bake for a further 15-20 minutes

Gas mark 6

400degree Fahrenheit

200 degree Centigrade

As per The Mid Morning Show with Paul & Gerry