Well known singer Sean Costello, a native of Ballinrobe, is recovering from coronavirus at his home in Galway.

Séan, who has played lead roles in musicals across the West for many years, also owns a chain of hairdressing and beauty salons, which of course are now closed due to Covid-19.

The Ballinrobe native tested positive for Covid-19 in March after returning home from an annual skiing trip to Austria.

He went into self-isolation within his home for 14 days, and feels he's now recovering from the virus, although still has a lingering cough.

Sean is looking forward to reopening his businesses and resuming his singing career once this crisis passes.