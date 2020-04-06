As communities come together to help each other out during the Coronavirus crisis, a Ballymoe man has raised almost €10,000 to provide toiletries for ICU staff to use after they finish an 8 to 12 hour shift wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Howard Simpson, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, decided to set up a Go Fund me page to raise money for this purpose, and hopes to supply toiletries in packs to doctors and nurses working in Intensive Care Units across the country.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so through Howard's Facebook page and the Go Fund me link is https://gf.me/u/xtvzxv