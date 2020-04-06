Dr Orla Flynn has take up her position as President of GMIT in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Institute, like other higher education providers across Ireland, says it focusing on protecting the health and wellbeing of its 7,000 students and 700 staff while working hard to ensure continuity of business and education provision across all campuses in Galway and Mayo.



Dr Flynn has been in communication with both students and staff since taking up her post, with video and email updates on public health advice, mental health supports, changes to course delivery and assessments.

The new GMIT President is advising students to take heart, that this challenging time will pass.

“There will be no onsite summer examinations held in GMIT. Instead, we are bringing in amended approaches to assessment and will let you know more detail as soon as we can. Please keep an eye on our student FAQ page which has links to great sites that will help you maintain your physical and mental wellbeing”, she explained.