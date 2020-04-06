A five year old boy was fatally injured when he fell from a trailer on a farm close to Tulsk, county Roscommom yesterday evening.

Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at around 5.40pm yesterday evening.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination will take place at Roscommon University Hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

The Health Safety Authority (HSA) haS been informed of the incident and they will conduct an investigation.

Jim O'Connor, the chairman of Roscommon IFA, says it's a terrible tragedy.