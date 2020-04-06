An Post is launching two new services to support communities during the current Covid 19 crisis today.

‘Request a Check-In’ is a facility for family members to request a specific ‘An Post Check-In’ by the local postman or postwoman for an older or vulnerable person during the current ‘Cocooning’ period.

Family members can register for the free ‘Request a Check-In’ service by completing the postal address and eircode of the customer at anpost.com/Community-Support. These details will be relayed directly through An Post’s digital network to the customer’s local postperson who will call to the address. Should the customer have any specific needs for groceries or prescription, the postperson will provide them with details of ALONE, the national charity ensuring personal support to older and vulnerable people during the current crisis, or where necessary, will contact ALONE on their behalf.

Also launching today is An Post’s Newspaper Delivery service which will provide same-day delivery to households nationwide Monday to Friday.Customers can find out more about ordering their chosen newspaper through anpost.com or by contacting their chosen national or local newspaper directly by phone.

Customers can sign-up for several national and many local papers from today (Monday) at anpost.com. More national and local newspapers will join the scheme over the coming weeks.