The death toll from Covid-19 in the Republic is 158, as 21 further deaths have been confirmed yesterday.



390 new cases were detected yesterday, bringing the total number of positive tests to 4,994.

In Mayo the number of confirmed cases stands at 78, in Galway 108, Sligo - 28 and Roscommon -15.

-

As of Friday at midnight, 165 people nationally were admitted to intensive care units, while 1,163 cases are associated with healthcare workers.



Health Minister Simon Harris says barriers to entry for nurses are being removed to ensure more staff can be recruited.

