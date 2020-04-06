The value of wearing of cloth faced coverings in public and work areas should be immediately examined by the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team. That's the view of Independent Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughten.

The deputy is calling for the issue to be looked at , supported by his colleagues in the Regional group of independent TDs.

Deputy Naughten believes make-shift face cloths should be considered for members of the public so that industrial masks can be kept aside for frontline healthcare workers.

Deputy Naughten told Midwest News today that the Community Call initiative could provide mask templates to homes and businesses.