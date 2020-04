The IFA National Sheep Chairman says demand for lamb in the run up to Easter is strong with factories anxious for stock.

Sean Dennehy says factories were paying €5.30 to €5.50/kg up to 23kgs carcase weight, with up to €5.60/kg paid.

Some live buying at €70 over the weight was also taking place.

Mr. Dennehy says factories are eager for suitable stock and some feeders and producer groups are doing better deals.