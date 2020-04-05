Asylum seekers in centres across the country, including Galway, have tested positive for Covid-19 and some have been taken to hospital.

Agencies fear Department of Justice measures to provide 650 extra beds for asylum seekers will not avert clusters of the disease developing in centres.

The Sunday Times reports that health sources have confirmed further positive cases in centres across the country, including in Galway.

The Department of Justice is trying to ease the pressures by moving 230 people into hotels in Galway, Dublin and Cork.

NUIG, as part of the 'University of Sanctuary' initiative, has moved eight students living in direct provision centres into their campus accommodation.

They are also offering to accommodate healthcare workers and International students who could not return home.