Ballyglass Coastguard Unit conducted a rescue mission at 1.20am yesterday morning.

It came following a request from the Belmullet Gardaí to assist in the search for a missing person.

Rescue 118, Ballyglass RNLI and a number of local people also assisted.

The coastguard flew to the scene and liaised with the Gardaí, before beginning a detailed search of the area.

A few hours into search they received a call that the person was located safe and well.