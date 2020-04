There's a warning intensive care units can only guarantee space if the rate of Covid 19 infection continues to fall.

158 people are now being treated in ICUs across the country, with units in Dublin said to be under the most pressure.

There are now over 4,600 people with coronavirus in the Republic and 137 people have died.

Dr.Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says there's no room for complacency: