A senior Garda has thanked the public for continuing to comply with current health guidelines issued just over a week ago.

Only people in essential jobs can travel to work while social distancing and other restrictions also remain in place.

Deputy Commissioner, John Twomey, also says current advice is that Gardai do not have to wear masks when carrying out checkpoints.

He also says anyone who needs help can contact their nearest Garda station or local policing unit.