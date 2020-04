Sinn Fein claim the goal of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail is to exclude the party from Government formation talks.

It's 57 days since the country went to the polls in the General Election - with Sinn Fein marginally receiving the most first preferences votes.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail say they are working on a programme for government.

Sinn Fein Deputy David Cullinane says people voted for change regardless of the current situation: