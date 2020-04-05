Representatives from the nursing home industry have welcomed measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the facilities - but say the Government were "late coming to the table".

Health Minister Simon Harris announced supports for nursing homes as 50 clusters have been identified, the majority in the east of the country.

Staff will now be checked for symptoms multiple times a day, while 72 million euro has been set aside for the care homes to implement the plans.

Tadhg Daly is Chief Executive of Nursing Homes Ireland - he says their priority is now the safety of staff and residents.