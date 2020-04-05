137 people have died in the Republic of Ireland after contracting Covid-19 - including 17 in the past day.

There are now 4,604 people diagnosed with the disease in the country, after an increase of 331 positive tests for coronavirus.

The figure includes 1,084 cases among healthcare workers.

There are now 63 cases in Mayo, Galway has 105, there's 27 in Sligo and 13 in both Roscommon and Leitrim.

Health Minister Simon Harris says people have to work to try and keep the reproductive rate of the disease low: