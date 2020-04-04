The Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has approved €200,000 in funding to buy 5,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks for public libraries.

Minister Ring says the funding is coming from his department after a rise in public demand in recent days.

The Minister says people are not in a position to physically visit their local library in the current circumstances so it is only right that we should invest more in online services to meet demand.

In the week following the closure of public libraries more than 7,300 people registered for the Borrowbox service, which provides e-Books and eAudiobooks to library members.