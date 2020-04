SIPTU wants the Department of Health to provide a list of facilities that have cases of Covid-19 to protect healthcare workers.

Over 940 have tested positive for the disease across the country, which accounts for 26 percent of the country's total number of cases.

The union is calling on health officials to release the list to unions and not to make it public, just to make staff more informed.

It's Divisional Health Organizer is Paul Bell - he says healthcare workers deserve to know.