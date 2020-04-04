Chambers Ireland have launched their second Covid-19 Business Community Survey.

This survey is targeted at business owners and operators, both those who are members of their local chambers of commerce and those that are not.

The last survey having reached 1110 business owners, found that 94% of businesses were expecting their revenues to decline, with 73% of businesses expecting a 3-month decline in revenues that would exceed 73%.

Fears about cashflow and liquidity were the greatest concerns of micro-enterprises with closures and staffing being a concern for larger businesses across many sectors.

This will be the first national survey carried out since the emergency legislation was enacted which provided for the introduction of the wage subsidy, and since the latest Covid-19 restrictions were imposed.

Mags Downey of Ballina Chamber of Commerce says this survey will give correct data to show government how things can be made better for the business community going forward.

The survey can be accessed via this link. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CPBLP2J