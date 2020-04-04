The domestic cutting of turf can continue as an essential service during the coronavirus restrictions.

That's according to Independent Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says the announcement will bring clarity to turf cutters and the agricultural sector.

Midwest News understands that Turf Cutters must not be over 70 years of age, must carry a Driving Licence as ID and proof that they engage in the activity, like membership of the relevant associations.

It follows a submission by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) and the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association (TCCA) to the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of the Taoiseach.

Deputy Fitzmaurice told Midwest News that operators of excavators and hoppers would have to be strictly adhering to physical distancing.