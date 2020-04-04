There have been claims that student nurses who are on placement are not being paid for their work.

Last week Health Minister Simon Harris announced that student nurses would be paid for their efforts at tackling Covid-19.

In light of the claims, Aontu leader, Peadar Toibin, has called for the immediate reopening of the written question facility for TDs.

This week the government decided to suspend the Dáil for a fortnight, but deputy Toibin says it's TD's job as elected representatives to ask questions.