640 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

It's the highest figure since records were broken last month, when 760 patients were awaiting beds.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility today with 72 people on trolleys.

In this region, there are 41 patients on trolleys today at University Hospital Galway, and 38 at Mayo University Hospital, with 21 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda says this is an intolerable situation for vulnerable patients and for frontline workers.

She's calling on all political parties to commit to lifting the recruitment freeze, funding safe staffing levels and fully implementing the Sláintecare reform package.