An historic National Day of protest by the Early Years Sector takes place tomorrow in Dublin.

Early Childhood Education and Care Providers and Early Years Teachers in Mayo and across the region will be among thousands closing their facilities nationwide to take part in the protest.

Ann O’Reilly SIPTU organiser in Mayo says the sector is in crisis, with childcare workers generally underpaid and increasing pressures on child care facility owners to meet strict guidelines and rising insurance costs.

She’s been telling Midwest News more about tomorrow’s action.