Many second level schools across the region will be closed to students today as teachers members of the TUI take industrial action over a two tier pay system

Almost 400 schools nationally are closed.

The Teachers Union of Ireland, which represents the secondary and third level teachers, wants new entrants teachers paid the same as their colleagues.

However, according to the Irish Independent, pupils could be hit by more strikes before the school year is out.

The Vice President of Teacher's Union, Martin Marjoram, says further action could be on the cards.

Details of schools that are closed today will have been communicated to the parents and students effected