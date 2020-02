Drug testing in schools has been suggested as a way to tackle the rise of drug use in the West of Ireland.

Addiction specialists say substance abuse is the worst it has ever been in Co Galway.

Speaking about the use of cocaine yesterday, a Joint Policing Committee heard that "it's not snowing in Galway, there is a blizzard", according to the Irish Times.

Health experts are warning the purity of cocaine is very high in the region, and there is also a strong strain of cannabis available.