Eir is to begin charging tens of thousands of people and organisations €5.99 per month for its Eircom.net email service, which has been free for almost 20 years.

According to today’s Irish Independent, from March 31, Eircom.net account holders who don't pay won't be able to open individual email messages.

If they don't pay within two months, their email account will be deleted.

Eir is understood to be implementing the move as the email service is a loss-making one that requires customer service resources.