Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the country according to the latest opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald's party has overtaken Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to be in poll position just days out from voting.

This latest Ipsos/MRBI poll for the Irish Times shows Sinn Fein surging into first place with 25 per cent of the vote.

That's up 4 per cent on the last poll and leaves them two clear of Fianna Fáil, which is down two.

Fine Gael has fallen to a clear third, down three to 20 per cent.

The poll of 1,200 voters was taken last Thursday, Friday and Saturday and has a margin of error of 2.8 per cent.

It has the Greens on 8 per cent and Labour on 4, with Independents and others taking 20 per cent of the vote.