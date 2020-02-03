The winners of the Mayo Association Dublin annual awards were announced this evening at a press reception in the capital.

The Virginia Gallagher Mayo Person of the Year award goes to Martina Jennings, CEO of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

The Young Mayo Person of the Year Award for 2020 goes to Cathal Gavin from Swinford.

The 17-year old singer has raised money for a number of Mayo charities, and also had the honour of singing for Pope Francis.

The Meitheal award goes to Ultra Cyclists from Swinford, who have undertaken charity cycles to raise money for local causes.

The awards will be presented at a gala event in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin on Friday 14th February.

Tickets are now available online at www.mayoassociationdublin.com