A demonstration calling for the reopening of the Cuisle centre in Donamon, Roscommon will take place in Dublin tomorrow.

The Save Cuisle Support Group will join other disability advocates for tomorrow's protest, which gets underway outside Dail Eireann at 1pm.

A number of disability organisations will also be taking part, to highlight cuts in the sector.

The Irish Wheelchair Association closed the Cuisle holiday centre in Donamon last November, with the loss of over 40 jobs in the area.

The centre had operated as a holiday and respite centre for people with disabilities for over two decades.

Roscommon Independent Councillor Anthony Waldron is urging those available to travel to Dublin tomorrow, or Roscommon people based in the capital, to support the demonstration.