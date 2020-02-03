Over 300 teachers in Co Mayo, who are members of the TUI, will take part in a one-day strike tomorrow.

Nationally, some 19,000 TUI members will take part in the action, which will see hundreds of secondary schools across the country closing, in a row over pay levels for new teachers.

The Tui says all ETB-run schools and the majority of voluntary secondary schools and community schools will be closed tomorrow as a result of the strike, while Further Education and Adult Education centres in Mayo will also be closed tomorrow.

Teachers claim they have been left with no choice but to take strike action over the ongoing pay discrimination.

Aidan Brogan, a teacher at Davitt College in Castlebar, is a member of the TUI National Executive and the area representative for Mayo and Galway.

He says it's unfair that colleagues are being paid different rates for carrying out the same work....