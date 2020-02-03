A public meeting will take place on this Wednesday evening in Castlebar in an effort to establish an All Irish Secondary School in the county town.

The meeting takes place upstairs in Bridge Street, in the town centre, at 8pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

There are four successful all Irish primary schools already in the county, and Emer Mayock is among those who believe an all Irish Secondary school is the next logical step.

She’s been telling Midwest News about the long association of Scoil Raifteiri in Castlebar and the interest among parents and students for the establishment of an all Irish secondary school in Castlebar.