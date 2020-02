Dr Greg Kelly, a former GP in Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon, says he is surprised by new figures that show the number of drug seizures in Irish prisons has increased by nearly 10 per cent last year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 1,140 seizures in jails across the country in 2018.

But this rose to 1,250 last year.

Dr Kelly says in what is a controlled environment the prevalence of illegal substances in prisons is surprising.