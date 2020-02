Celebrations are starting for Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture this week.

A number of events are planned, which will lead up to a spectacular fire-lit opening ceremony in Galway city next Saturday.

Fiery celebrations will take place in the towns of An Spidéal, Tuam, Ballinasloe, Portumna and Athenry over the next five nights.

Creative Director of Galway 2020, Helen Marriage, says it's a national event.