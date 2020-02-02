The Mayo-Sligo branch of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation is calling on general election candidates across the region to address the issues facing primary schools.

They are holding a hustings event in Castlebar on Monday evening in the Ellison Hotel at 6:30pm to discuss teacher to student ratios, principal workloads and pay parity for new entrants.

They are advocating for the student to teacher ratio to be reduced from 30 to 1, to 20 to 1 by the next government.

Executive Representative for the Mayo Sligo branch of the INTO Vinnie Duffy says he hopes the next government will prioritise the issues in education.