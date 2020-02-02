Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit East Galway today to go on the canvass trail with Fine Gael election candidate for the Roscommon – Galway constituency, Cllr. Aisling Dolan.

The two will meet local groups before going to the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe at 3pm, where The Taoiseach will meet constituents from Roscommon – Galway.

It’s hoped he will also meet members of Padraig Pearse’s GAA Club who recently won the Fahey Cup in the Roscommon Senior Football Championship.

Cllr Aisling Dolan is looking forward to the Fine Gael leader’s visit.