Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone has blamed tiredness from campaigning for her description of Leo Varadkar as "autistic".

The Dublin Bay North candidate was widely criticised for the comments, which she made while canvassing this week.

The Sunday Independent reports she's apologised to some supporters for the "throw-away comment".

The Claremorris native says the "only possible explanation" is that she was tired from campaigning and hopes the controversy is "already passing over".